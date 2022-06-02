Dispatch Rider Returns N9.2million Accidentally Sent To Him, Receives N100k Reward

Published:

This rider was apparently credited with Nine million two hundred and fifty thousand naira instead of N9,250, so when he noticed the error, he returned every single dime.

The rider was apparently credited with Nine million two hundred and fifty thousand naira instead of N9,250, so when he noticed the error, he returned every single dime.





He and the rightful owner met at a bank in Gbagada, Lagos state, where the delivery man refunded the whole money.





The lady known as Esther Ijewere said he was eventually rewarded with the sum of N100,000 for being a honest individual.





She wrote; ‘‘My friend just sent me this story. Someone mistakenly sent this dispatch rider N9.2M instead of N9250 and he refunded the money. They gave him 100k as compensation.





This man could have run off with almost N10M but he did the needful. Never joke with your integrity.”

