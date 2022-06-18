I’Il Go To Court If APC Replaces My Name With Ahmad Lawan’s ..Yobe Senatorial Candidate, Machina

Published:

The All Progressives Congress Yobe North Senatorial District candidate in the 2023 general elections, Bashir Sheriff Machina, has said he will be going to court and seek legal redress if the party fails to remove the name of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, which was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The ruling APC had submitted Lawan as its candidate to INEC despite his (Lawan) non-participation in the senatorial primary – an action Machina on Friday described as illegal and inhuman.





Addressing a press conference on Friday, Machina, who was declared winner of the primary conducted in Yobe North, said he remains the candidate of the APC in the senatorial district.

Machina said, “I remain the candidate of the APC Yobe North senatorial zone as duly elected. I did not withdraw for anybody and I will not withdraw because as a matter of fact it is a mandate given to me by members of our great party, the delegates. So surreptitiously removing my name, I consider (it) as very undemocratic, illegal and of course inhuman.

“I will take measures by first appealing to my party that if this action was truly done, it should be corrected, possibly if it was erroneously done. And it was deliberately done, we are actually seeking redress from the National Working Committee of our party under the leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu. I remain the candidate.

“I remain the candidate and it remains so. I hope our leadership will take the necessary measures. We will work hard to exploit and explore all the necessary channels as provided by our guideline. In the event of the contrary, as Nigerian citizens and as law abiding citizens, the constitution of our country being the overall law above every aspect of our lives as Nigerians, I would have no choice but to resort to court (legal) action.”





Reporters earlier on Friday reported that Machina raised the alarm that his life was in danger because he refused to step down for Lawan in his pursuit of senatorial mandate.

This had been disclosed by Machina’s campaign organisation in a statement obtained on Friday.

According to the campaign organisation, some hoodlums are after the life of Machina.

It, therefore, urged security agencies to take necessary measures to protect the Yobe APC senatorial candidate.

The statement had read, “Information at the disposal of Bashir Machina Campaign Organisation is that there is a security threat to the senatorial candidate of APC for Yobe North, Hon. Bashir Sheriff Machina, especially in relation to his refusal to relinquish his legally acquired ticket.

“Credible sources confirmed that some people want him arrested or at worst eliminated. They have resorted to employing diabolical means over unlawful means, in pressurising him to step down.

“We use this opportunity to notify the security agencies of this threat or likely breach of security around our senatorial candidate, we believe the security agencies will rise up to the occasion and take the threat seriously.

"As Campaign Organisation, we warned that the people behind his ordeal in the last four days should be held responsible if any mishap happens to him. By this notice, we are putting everybody on red alert.”

SaharaReporters had reported that Lawan was on the verge of suffering two losses within a week after the winner of the Yobe North APC senatorial primary, Machina, refused to step down for him.

Lawan had challenged for the presidential ticket of the party but lost to a former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu.

