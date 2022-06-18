I Am An Igbo Man From South South...Ifeanyi Okowa

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, says he is an Ìgbò man and part of the South-East.





Okowa, the governor of Delta state, said his emergence as Abubakar Atiku’s presidential running mate does not stop Ndìgbò from agitating for the presidency.





Speaking during a programme on Arise TV, Okowa, in response to the reaction of many political pundits regarding his ethnicity, said: “Being from the South-South, I’m also an Ìgbò man.





“I fit into all the divides. My brothers in the South-East, I’m part of them. I’m also part of the South-South.





“But this does not stop the agitation in the future for the Ìgbòs to have the presidency of this country.”





Okowa is an Ika, a subgroup of the Ìgbò tribe found in Delta and Edo states.





Atiku unveiled Okowa as his running mate on Wednesday. Following the announcement, some groups accused Okowa of betraying the Southern part of the country.





