Foremost Nigerian Female Journalist Slumps , Died In Abuja

 Nigeria's foremost female journalist Raheemat Momodu is dead

She died on Tuesday afternoon in Abuja 

According to reaching CKN News, the former National President of NAWOJ slumped while having a meeting in her office, she was rushed to the office where she was confirmed dead on arrival 

Raheemat until her death was a senior officer at the ECOWAS Secretariat in Abuja 

Her death came as a shock to her colleagues, it came barely 48 hours after another journalist Michael Awe West died in a car crash 

She will be buried at Gwarinpa Cemetery on Wednesday according to Islamic rites 


