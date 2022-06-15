Foremost Nigerian Female Journalist Slumps , Died In Abuja

Published:





Nigeria's foremost female journalist Raheemat Momodu is dead

She died on Tuesday afternoon in Abuja

According to reaching CKN News, the former National President of NAWOJ slumped while having a meeting in her office, she was rushed to the office where she was confirmed dead on arrival

Raheemat until her death was a senior officer at the ECOWAS Secretariat in Abuja

Her death came as a shock to her colleagues, it came barely 48 hours after another journalist Michael Awe West died in a car crash

She will be buried at Gwarinpa Cemetery on Wednesday according to Islamic rites

