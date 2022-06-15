VP Slot : How PDP Picked Wike As Atiku's Running Mate

Published:

A Panel has recommended Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike as running mate to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

It took the decision yesterday after a marathon meeting of the National Advisory Committee, an ad-hoc panel set up by the party leadership to recommend a suitable running mate for the candidate, took the decision yesterday.

It was gathered that Wike was picked following a voice vote. He polled 16 votes out of 20.

Three other governors – Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) were dropped for the Rivers governor.

The panel is chaired by PDP Deputy National Chairman (North), Ambassador Umar Damagum

It was gathered that Governor Ortom of Benue Convinced Wike to accept the Vice Presidential slot

Share This