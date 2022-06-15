Abducted Kwara Anglican Bishop, Wife Regain Freedom

Published:

The Anglican Bishop of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State, Rt. Rev Oluwaseun Aderogba, his wife and driver who were kidnapped by gunmen on Sunday night have been released.





The Oyo State Police Command said in a statement released on Tuesday night by the Police Public Relations Officer for Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, said the couple and their driver were released unhurt around 6:20pm on Tuesday.





He said the three of them had been reunited with their families.





He said the hoodlums were pressurised into freeing their captives because of the heat turned on them by the massive deployment of the police in the area for search and rescue operations.





He did not state whether ransom was paid for their release or not but their abductors were said to have demanded N50 million ransom when immediately after they were kidnapped on Sunday night.





The police statement read, “The abducted Bishop Rt. Rev Aderogba Adeyinka of Jebba Anglican Diocese regained his freedom unhurt alongside his wife and driver around 1820hours today, Tuesday 14/06/2022.





“The clergyman in the company of his wife and driver were abducted on Sunday 12/06/2022 at about 2100HRS after the victim’s vehicle developed mechanical fault while travelling from Yewa, Ogun State to Jebba, Kwara State enroute an isolated area along New Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.





“The massive deployment of police personnel for the operation to rescue the victims and the domination of the entire area by the Police Tactical teams pressurised the abductors in freeing the victims.





“Investigation is ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to justice.”





