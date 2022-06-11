EFCC Declares Pastor, Wife Wanted For Alleged N2bn Fraud

Published:

A couple, Onyinmiebi (Miebi Baraza) and Beatrice Bribena, has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.





In a statement, the EFCC declared the couple wanted for allegedly defrauding Nigerians to the tune of N2 billion.





The statement was signed by Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren.





It read, “Bribena and Beatrice are both natives of Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.





“Their last known address is No 163 Mbiama Yenagoa Road, Biogbolo, Bayelsa State.





“Anybody with useful information as to their whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Gombe, Maiduguri, Makurdi, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, and Abuja offices or through these numbers 09-9044751-3, 0B093322644, 08183322644, 070-26350721-3, 070-6350724-5; Its e-mail address: info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”





Bribena, who is a pastor of a popular church, reportedly fled Nigeria last year after failing to pay investors their return on investment.





After some Nigerians were defrauded by the pastor, they protested in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.





EFCC subsequently sealed Bribena’s office.





The Bribenas are the promoters of Baraza Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.





“We are dedicated to improving members’ lives via financial empowerment, business financing, thrift & credit, housing, scholarship, etc,” the company’s profile read.





They promised a 25 per cent Return on Investment monthly.





Their company also has branches in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers capital, and some other parts of the country.





Last July, Bribena released a video to debunk speculations that his health and business were failing.





“Ignore such news. If I did not faint since, is it now that I will faint? I don’t know whether some people are angry that Baraza could bounce back,” he said.





