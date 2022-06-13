Ebonyi People Will Vote For Tinubu, Not Peter Obi In 2023 ..Gov Dave Umahi

Published:

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Monday stressed that Ebonyi people will not vote for Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 general election in the State. Umahi stated this during the swearing in ceremony of some government officials in Abakaliki

The Governor insisted that the state will vote only for the All Progressives Congress APC and urged the people not to vote for the Labour Party during the election.





According to him, the votes of the State only belong to the ruling APC.





“We will not vote for Labour Party, we will only vote for APC. Our vote is for APC and not for Labour Party. Our agenda is Ebonyi agenda. We will vote for our Presidential candidate in the person of Tinubu. We must strive to liberate Ebonyi State and that is our agenda”.

