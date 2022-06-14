Ex International Etim Esin Seeks Urgent Medical Assistance

Published:

One of Nigeria's greatest Footballers of all time Etim John Esin is down with a lingering knee ligament injury. Etim was a phenomenon who meritorious served both the Junior and Senior national teams he was a rare gem in his playing days.

Etim Esin together with his captain Stephen Keshi of blessed memory opened the flood gate for Nigeria professional Footballers to show case their talents in Europe in the 1980's.

Etim was an exceptional talent and a huge asset to the Super Eagles of Nigeria. It is indeed disheartening and unacceptable to see Etim in the state he is today. This is a clarion call to the Nigeria Football Federation and the ministry of sports and youth development to quickly intervene by footing his medical bills either here in Nigeria or abroad particularly as its an injury arising from complications in his playing days for the National teams.

Etim's situation is one in countless abandoned Ex-Internationals all over the country. This ugly scenario will be a thing of the past when the Footballers bloc takes over command and control of football Administration in the country.

One of our priorities and main cardinal point would be the welfare of current and retired Footballers with a clear focus on life after retirement for professional Footballers. Etin Esin deserves urgent attention.

By HARRISON JALLA

