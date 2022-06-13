Bomb Scare At Enugu Airport, Three Passengers Arrested

Published:

Fear gripped passengers at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu after two yet-to-be-identified passengers were arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb an Abuja-bound aircraft.

The two male passengers, it was gathered were with a lady when the incident occurred on Friday.

It was further gathered they had failed to produce their boarding passes, which raised suspicions about their motive at the airport.

In the resulting argument with airline officials, the passengers reportedly threatened to bomb the plane.

The incident which happened on Friday was said to have caused panic at the airport as passengers were hurriedly asked to disembark for a thorough scan of the plane.

The three passengers, a source at the airport, confirmed were consequently arrested by the security agents at the airport and detained.

The source, however, noted that the arrest was just a precautionary measure to detain them until the flight successfully completed the trip to Abuja.

It was not clear whether they (suspects) had been released at the time of filing this report as the source said they were handed over to the security agencies.

Share This