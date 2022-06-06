Catholic Church Attack: Nigeria Is Fast Becoming A Failed State .. Peter Obi

Published:

Labour Party Presidential candidate Peter Obi has condemned the attacks and killings at a Catholic Church in Owo , Ondo State on Sunday

According to the former Anambra State Governor What happened in Owo today again adds to my position that our country is fast becoming a failed state. All must now join hands in saving our country from this existential situation we find ourselves in today.





I sympathise with the victims' families, the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, the people and the Government of Ondo State. I urge the Federal Government and Ondo State Government to do whatever is possible to ensure that perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book.

