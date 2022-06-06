Okowa’s Aide Slams Davido’s Lawyer For Smoking While Holding Son

Published:





Ossai Ovie Success, the Special Assistant on media to Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has slammed Bobo Ajudua, who is Davido’s lawyer, for smoking while carrying his son.





Ajudua shared videos of himself smoking from a pipe held by his young son on his Instagram Story on Saturday and he captioned one of the videos, ‘Don’t you dare’ at the point his son made to put the pipe in his mouth.





Reacting to the videos, Ossai said, “I heard this is #davido

lawyer, Bobo Ajudua with his son in the club. Debo is a disgrace to the law profession and should be sanctioned. Well, being a lawyer doesn’t qualify you to be a responsible father.





“No responsible father will ever do this in the presence of his son. Some fathers have lost morality.





“Look at the video very well and you will see the point where the child wanted to emulate the father. This is sad.”





