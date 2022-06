Published:

A young couple have died exactly a month after contracting their marriage

The Couple Somtochukwu and Olivia Ejiofor, Wedded On 16th Of April 2022

CKN News gathered that they died Just A Month Into the Matrimony

The unfortunate incident occurred On 16th Of May 2022 In A Fatal Accident





They hailed from Obinagu Amankwo village in Udi LGA of Enugu State

Their families are still in shock over the incident

