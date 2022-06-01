Breaking : Patrol Officers Stopped Man From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon

Published:

A yet-to-be identified man has been rescued by patrol officers of the Lekki Concession Company after he attempted to jump into the Lagos lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge on Wednesday.

In a video posted by the company on its Twitter handle, the man was seen being urged to not jump into the lagoon by some onlookers.

A female officer was seen in the video saying, “You’re a man, you’re a man. Don’t jump. Your future is bright, don’t jump. Your future is very bright.”

The person behind the camera was heard calling on the onlookers in Yoruba to help in restraining the man from jumping into the lagoon.

According to the tweet by the LCC, the man was handed over to the police.

“Thanks to the quick intervention of LCC Patrol Officers, a young man was saved from committing Suicide on Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge. He has been handed over to the Police,” the company wrote.









