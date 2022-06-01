Bandits Release Female NYSC Corps Member In Kaduna After N2m Ransom, N100,000 Recharge Cards, Bike

Published:





Faith Onoriode, a female member of the National Youth Service Corps, who was kidnapped by bandits on the Abuja-Kaduna Road, has been released.

It was learnt that the corps member who is a Biology/Microbiology graduate of the Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe, Oghara, was released after her family met some conditions set for her release.





Onoriode was kidnapped alongside others on March 21, 2022, while on her way to the orientation camp in Jigawa state.

Confirming the development to news men Festus Onoriode, the victim’s brother, affirmed that she was released on Sunday, May 29 and was undergoing medical attention.

According to Festus, the kidnappers demanded for a motorbike, five Tecno phones, airtime and N2million.

He said the abductors gave them specification of the motorbike and the mobile phones, adding that they also sent them airtime worth N1000.

“We paid N2million, recharge cards worth N100,000. They also demanded a motor bike and five phones. They gave the specification of the motorcycle and the phones. They said the motorbike was not sold in Kaduna, it was in Lagos State.





We bought the bike and added the five Tecno phones. When we told them we were ready with the bike, they advised us to arrange for an escort to take it to a spot. And the escort took N300,000 to do this.

"We used an escort to deliver the bike. There are about 10 Nigerian Army check points on the road. We waited for some time before they released my sister. God did it that she was not raped.

"It was God. We went round churches for prayers while my sister was in the custody of the kidnappers. She was released around 6:30pm to 7pm last Sunday. It was the Lord’s doing. People had paid money and they didn’t see their victims.

“She is in the hospital in Kaduna. We also thank the security agencies in Kaduna for all they did for us. It was not easy raising the ransom. People assisted us. We thank God she came out.”

