APGA Elects Presidential Candidate

Published:









Professor Peter Umeadi, Wednesday, clinched the Presidential ticket of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA at a special convention attended by party leaders and members drawn from the six geo-political zones of the country.

At a special convention at the Katampe-Abuja national headquarters of the party, a total of 150 delegates affirmed the candidacy of Prof. Umeadi by a voice vote.





National chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye while thanking party members for travelling the length and breadth of the country to attend the convention, expressed optimism that comes 2023, Umeadi would be sworn in as President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On his part, the former Chief Judge of Anambra State, Umeadi promised to make Nigeria a great country every Nigerian would be proud of, if elected.













Share This