Breaking : Buhari Swears-in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola As New Acting CJN ( See Profile)

Just as rightly predicted by CKN NEWS President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the new Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN)

Justice Ariwoola was officially sworn by the president on Monday afternoon, following the sudden resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad from the Judicial position.









Justice Muhammad, it was gathered, was forced to resign over the weekend, although the information in the public space is that he's quitting on health grounds.





Recall that last week, a letter written 14 justices of the supreme court accusing him of abandoning his responsibility as the leader of the court leaked.

The judges also accused the CJN of going on foreign trips with his family while denying them the right to go on international trainings.

It was gathered that there was a memo from the judges to the presidency, highlighting all of the CJN’s financial dealings, and threatening that they would stop sitting from September if he is not removed.

Ariwoola, the new CJN was the next-highest ranking justice of the supreme court after Muhammad.

He is billed to leave the Judicial service in 2028.









Profile

Justice Ariwoola was born on 22 August 1958 and he is currently the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court.

He was formerly a Justice of the Court of Appeal and was elevated to the Supreme Court bench after having been elevated from the State High Court of Oyo State.

Ariwoola started his educational career in his home town Iseyin at the Local Authority Demonstration School, Oluwole, in the Iseyin Local government of Oyo State between 1959 and 1967.

Before his elevation to the Supreme Court, Ariwoola served as Justice of the Court of Appeal in Kaduna, Enugu, and Lagos divisions.

He has attended many International and National conferences and workshops in France, Atlanta Georgia, UK and Dubai, UAE, and he is happily married with children.















