Homeless Boy Who Lived Under Lagos Bridge, Adeoye Fawaz, Turns Super Model ( Photos)

Adeoye Fawaz, who became a media frenzy, months ago after being introduced to chess by Tunde Onakoya’s Chess in the Slum, has become a Model.





Onakoya, on his Twitter page, shared photos of Fawaz posing with a car and captioned it, “Life update: Fawaz got his first modeling gig recently and could very well be on his way to superstardom as a chess player. “





Working as a conductor living under the Oshodi Bridge, Fawaz won the chess championship.





He became famous after granting many interviews about his journey from Ibadan to Lagos and ending up homeless.





