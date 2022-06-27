Monday, 27 June 2022

Homeless Boy Who Lived Under Lagos Bridge, Adeoye Fawaz, Turns Super Model ( Photos)

Published: June 27, 2022


 

Adeoye Fawaz, who became a media frenzy, months ago after being introduced to chess by Tunde Onakoya’s Chess in the Slum, has become a Model.


Onakoya, on his Twitter page, shared photos of Fawaz posing with a car and captioned it, “Life update: Fawaz got his first modeling gig recently and could very well be on his way to superstardom as a chess player. “






Working as a conductor living under the Oshodi Bridge, Fawaz won the chess championship.


He became famous after granting many interviews about his journey from Ibadan to Lagos and ending up homeless.



Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: