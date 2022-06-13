APC Has No Governorship Candidate In Akwa Ibom ...INEC , Rejects Akpabio Senatorial Election

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries that produce Godswill Akpabio as the winner of Akwa Ibom northwest senatorial district.





Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State and minister of Niger Delta affairs, contested the APC presidential ticket alongside former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu, former transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi, vice president Yemi Osinbajo and other aspirants.





The former Akwa Ibom governor, however, stepped down and endorsed Tinubu, the eventual winner of the APC presidential primary election held at Eagles Square, Abuja.





Akpabio thereafter contested and won the APC ticket for Akwa Ibom northwest senatorial district but INEC said it does not recognise the primary election.





The State APC Chairman Stephen Ntukekpo said he was directed by the party at the national level to carry out a re-run over alleged infractions.





Akwa Ibom won the rerun senatorial primary election with 478 votes, while DIG Ekpo Udom (rtd), who won the first primary, secured just three votes.





But the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, said the commission would only recognise the winner of the primaries monitored by INEC.





Igini, who spoke in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, on Sunday, denied the claim that the commission monitored the re-run APC senatorial primaries, where Akpabio emerged the winner.





“The primaries was concluded on the 27th of last month, so I don’t know what you are talking about. The one that was conducted was monitored by INEC and the report has been submitted to Abuja.





“INEC is not aware of any senatorial primaries conducted on Thursday (June 9) that was monitored by INEC, none,” he stated.





Igini also affirmed that the APC has no governorship candidate in the state, saying the governorship primary where Akanimo Udofia emerged winner was not monitored by INEC.





The Akwa Ibom State APC chapter has been in litigation battles over its leadership before the APC presidential primary election. This prevented Akwa Ibom State delegates from voting despite Akpabio’s endorsement of Tinubu.

