Police To Interrogate Burna Boy Over Shooting Of Married Man At Lagos Club

The Nigerian Police on Sunday noted that singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, would be interrogated during the investigation of a shooting which happened at a Lagos club.





The Lagos State Police Commissioner’s Special Squad has detained five policemen attached to the singer for attempted murder after they shot two fun seekers, Irebami Lawrence and another identified simply as Tolu, at Club Cubana in Lagos on Wednesday.





In a tweet on Sunday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that to ensure detailed investigation on the case, Burna Boy would have to be interrogated.





Adejobi was responding to a fan who stated that the incident had nothing to do with Burna Boy.





The tweep, identified as Adeshina said, “This has nothing to do with Burna Boy. The duty of the police guard to Burna Boy is to protect his life. So sir, forget what some Burna haters said about him. Please carry out our investigation with due diligence sir.”





Responding, Adejobi said, “Exactly what we will do. But there is no way the police would want to have a detailed investigation without interrogating Burna Boy. No way.





“So the level of involvement of everyone in the incident will determine his punishment or otherwise. We should not preempt what the report will reveal.”

