Why EFCC Stormed Rochas Okorocha's Abuja House ( Video)

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) surrounded the Abuja residence of a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha on Tuesday





CKN News learnt that the former Governor of Imo State is being wanted for a N2.9b alleged fraud

A source at the anti-graft agency said on Tuesday Okorocha has been snubbing several invitations extended to him over alleged corruption against him, hence after surveillance he was pinned down to his Abuja mansion

The spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, has not yet responded to enquiries on the invasion





