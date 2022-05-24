Allow Me To Go For My Screening..Rochas Okorocha Begs EFCC ( Video )

Published:

Senator Rochas Okorocha has begged the EFCC to allow him attend his APC Presidential screening

Okorocha who house was locked down by the agency today said he was caught aware by the action of the graft body

According him , as a law abiding citizen he was still in shock how the EFCC stormed his maitama Abuja home without any prior notice thereby preventing anyone from coming in or going out.

Okorocha who was addressing news men ( as captured in the picture ) said he need to be allowed to go and join his other aspirants who are being screened at the Transcorp Hotels Abuja

The exercise will last for two days

CKN News could not ascertain at the time of filing this report if the EFCC has granted his request





