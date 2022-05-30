UBA Rewards Loyalty As Customers Win N16.6m In Super Savers Promo

Published:

Africa’s Global Bank, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has rewarded its loyal customers in the just concluded UBA Super Savers draw, giving out a total of N16.6m in cash prizes.

The computerised draw held at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre at the UBA Head Office on Friday, was witnessed by members of the press as well as representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and the Consumer Protection Council (CPC).

A breakdown of the prizes comprised 12 new millionaires who won a total of N13.2million; 1 person got N500,000; 20 Bumper Account holders smiled home with N100,000 each totalling N2million; 10 Savings Account customers were lucky to win N1million totalling N10million; and 5 NextGen customers will get N15,000 per person every month for a year, totalling N900,000.

For the Bumper account draw, Elisha Zari Yusuf, a UBA Bumper account holder, emerged winner of the N2m prize; Naomi Ogoma Aba, another loyal customer of the bank won N1.2m; while Veronica Misimawu Logbo, was rewarded with N500,000 at the draws.

The 20 winners of N100,000 each were: Oluchukwu Philomena Aliuna; Olewu Stella Chinyere; Sola Friday Bamidele; Sarafadeen Emitomo Sunkanmi; Jamila Usman; Rabiu Ibrahim Mahammed; Fine Ughelli; Anietie Sunday Akaninyi; Gloria Folake Oteji; Rabiu Ahmed Imam; Prestige Chukwuemeka Chima; Ifeanyi Okechukwu; Titilayo Mufutiat Leyeni; Aminat Abisola Adenusi; Nasir Umar Ismail; Musa Salisu; Chibueze Emeka; Ali Isla; Onireti Babatunde Charles and Ayoola Daniel Oyemomilara.

In the case of the UBA Savings account holders, the following customers got lucky and were thankful to the bank for what some of them described as 'a life changing opportunity'. They are: Thecular Uchechi Ibekwere; Gabriel Okeke; Yemi C Adeniran; Adeniran Rauf Akinade; Samuel Mercy Kumpes; Isah Shuaibu; Adewale M Olayiwola; Kingsley C Nnaka; Anene Dubem and Ugbede Z Muhammed, with each of them winning N1million

In addition, each of the following five NextGen account holders; Ramotu Momodu; Oluwatomiwa Abigeal Ogunsanu; Iliyasu Abdullahi Abdullahi Ibrahim; Emediong Ime Asuquo and Esther Benjamin were winners of N15,000 monthly stipend for a period of 12 months

When contacted over the phone, one of the winners, Emediong Asuquo, expressed gratitude to the bank for the prize, adding that she was very excited, “I am very happy, thank you UBA for this amazing gift. This is very thoughtful coming from the bank at this time, and would go a long way in impacting my life positively. I can only pray that the bank continues to soar," she said.

UBA’s Head, Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide, who congratulated all the winners after the draw, said the bank is all about putting smiles on the faces of its customers, while encouraging them to cultivate the culture of savings.

She said; “At UBA, we are all about encouraging our customers to imbibe the savings culture, to be able to achieve their dreams, while putting away something for the future. This time around, we have given away huge prizes as can be seen today; with the aim of appreciating our customers who believe in us and have trusted the bank with their funds.”

Altraide encouraged customers who did not win this time to get set for the next draws which will be announced shortly. “If you didn’t win today, there are more opportunities for winning; as UBA has monthly; quarterly and even targetted draws; and so, I advise new customers to quickly key in by dialling *919*20 to be qualified to participate,” she stated.

Share This