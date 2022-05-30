Peter Obi Congratulates Okpaleke On Appointment As Cardinal

Published:

Former Governor Peter Obi has congratulated the Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Most Rev Peter Ebere Okpaleke, on his appointment as a Cardinal.

In a Congratulatory Message from His Media Office on Sunday, Obi described Okpaleke’s elevation to the Cardinalate as apposite. He recalled Okpaleke’s past as an impactful teacher, devoted priest, administrator, and Bishop, noting that he had always been guided by hard work, godliness and the passion for the good. “He exemplifies the summit of Christian living,” Obi said.

Obi prayed to God to always bless Bishop Okpaleke with the health of mind and body so that he would continue to serve the universal Church and the people according to God’s wishes.





He enjoined the just elevated Cardinal to continue remembering Nigeria in his prayers.

Okpaleke’s investiture comes up on 27 August 2022 at the Vatican.

