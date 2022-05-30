Policemen Kill Army Sergeant In Jalingo

An Army Sergeant has been shot dead by some policemen
The incident according to report reaching CKN News happened on Sunday at Numan- Jalingo
Report were still sketchy on what could have led to the killing of Sergeant Ibrahim K
But was learnt he was shot in the leg and rushed to a hospital were he was eventually pronounced death
One of the Policemen was arrested while the others fled the scene
Investigation is ongoing to arrest as the body of the deceased has been deposited in the mortuary
