Monday, 30 May 2022

Policemen Kill Army Sergeant In Jalingo

Published: May 30, 2022


 An Army Sergeant has been shot dead by some policemen 

The incident according to report reaching CKN News happened on Sunday at Numan- Jalingo

Report were still sketchy on what could have led to the killing of Sergeant Ibrahim K

But was learnt he was shot in the leg and rushed to a hospital were he was eventually pronounced death 

One of the Policemen was arrested while the others fled the scene

Investigation is ongoing to arrest as the body of the deceased has been deposited in the mortuary 

Pictures 






