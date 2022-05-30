Policemen Kill Army Sergeant In Jalingo

Published:

An Army Sergeant has been shot dead by some policemen

The incident according to report reaching CKN News happened on Sunday at Numan- Jalingo

Report were still sketchy on what could have led to the killing of Sergeant Ibrahim K

But was learnt he was shot in the leg and rushed to a hospital were he was eventually pronounced death

One of the Policemen was arrested while the others fled the scene

Investigation is ongoing to arrest as the body of the deceased has been deposited in the mortuary

Pictures









