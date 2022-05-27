Supreme Court Orders Probe Of Rotimi Ameachi On Alleged N96bn Fraud

Published:





The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by Minister of Transportation Rotimi Ameachi seeking to stop his probe over an alleged N96 billion fraud.





In a lead judgment prepared by Justice Emmanuel Augie but read by Justice Adamu Jairo, the apex court dismissed the appeal of Mr. Ameachi on grounds that the issue of not been given a fair hearing does not arise as no one is on trial.





The move by Rivers state is a panel of enquiry into the alleged fraud.





Mr. Amaechi had prayed the apex court to prohibit Governor Nyesom Wike from investigating his 8-year tenure as the executive governor of the state.





The former governor predicated his opposition to probe on the ground that it was aimed at witch-hunting him, embarrassing him, humiliating him, and to as well disgrace him in view of his political differences with his successor.





Governor Wike constituted a 7-man through his counsel and insisted that the Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice George Omekeji was to look into how N96B was allegedly withdrawn from the Treasury of the state government and how it was expended.





Share This