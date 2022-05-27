APC Gets First Female Gubernatorial Candidate For 2023

Published:

Senator Aishatu Binani has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa State. She beat five other contenders, all men, to clinch the ticket.

The chairman of the Electoral Committee, Gambo Lawan, announced the result. According to him, she scored 430 votes to defeat her closest contestant, a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, who got 288 votes.

Other contestants in the race were the immediate past governor of the state, Jibrilla Bindow; a House of Representatives member, Abdulrazak Namdas, Wafari Theman, and Umar Mustapha.

Voting in the exercise started at midnight in Yola and lasted till 6:00 am.

The Senator, who represents Adamawa Central in the upper lawmaking body, is the first female governorship aspirant of a major political party in the state. The feat makes her the second female flag bearer of a major party in Nigeria.

She will also be aiming to become the first elected female governor in Nigeria’s history

