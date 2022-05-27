Friday, 27 May 2022

Breaking :Enyinnaya Abaribe Joins APGA, Set To Contest Against Okezie Ikpeazu For Senate Seat

Published: May 27, 2022


 Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has dumped the PDP for APGA where he will be running for the Senate 

Report CKN News said he joined the party today 

He will be slugging it out with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of PDP in the Senatorial seat 

Here was his post yesterday 


" Everybody will make a sacrifice,I have decided to make a sacrifice, I will never be part of anything bad for Abia State, what we won't do is to step away from the Political process, by tomorrow, I will announce a new direction,you can follow me if you like"   ~Senator  Enyinnaya Abaribe

26-05-2022


