Breaking :Enyinnaya Abaribe Joins APGA, Set To Contest Against Okezie Ikpeazu For Senate Seat

Published:

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has dumped the PDP for APGA where he will be running for the Senate

Report CKN News said he joined the party today

He will be slugging it out with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of PDP in the Senatorial seat

Here was his post yesterday





" Everybody will make a sacrifice,I have decided to make a sacrifice, I will never be part of anything bad for Abia State, what we won't do is to step away from the Political process, by tomorrow, I will announce a new direction,you can follow me if you like" ~Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

26-05-2022

