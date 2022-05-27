NNPP Offers Peter Obi Vice Presidential Ticket

Published:





The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is offering former Anambra State governor Peter Obi the ticket of running mate to the National Leader of the party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, The Nation has learnt.





The party is discussing with several lawmakers and aspirants from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), who feel unhappy with the processes of their primaries.





A source within the party told The Nation that while the party was willing to give him the position of vice president, his followers are insisting on the presidential ticket, with Kwankwaso serving as his running mate.

The source, however, said the zoning of the presidential ticket of the APC and the PDP would determine the final decision of the NNPP.

The source said Obi, Kwankwaso and some of the party leaders had met to discuss the issue ahead of the party’s presidential primary slated for June 2 in Abuja.

Asked whether the former PDP presidential aspirant was heading for the NNPP, the source said: “I heard authoritatively that he wants to join NNPP, but whether he will accept to be the vice presidential candidate, which they are prepared to offer him, is not confirmed.





“Dr. Doyin Okupe and some of his followers are hell bent that he must be the presidential candidate, while Kwankwaso serves as the vice-presidential candidate. Wherever the APC and the PDP zone their presidential slots to will be the final determining factor.”

