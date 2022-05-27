Ebonyi Speaker Emerges Wins APC Gubernatorial Primary

Published:

The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru has emerged the APC gubernatorial candidate haven emerged the winner of the guber primary election keenly contested by 5 prominent Ebonyians. The election took place at the Pa Ngele Oluta township stadium, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.





The result was announced by the Chairman of the Ebonyi State APC gubernatorial primary election committee, Prof. Emmanuel Adebayo. K. And the election process was fully monitored by INEC and the members of the press.





Below are the aspirants scores as announced by the Committee Chairman:





Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru :743





Mrs. Rosemary Ofoke Nwogbaga: 63





Sen. Julius Ucha: 22





Engr. Elias Mbam: 10





Sir. Edward Ngweagu: 8





Invalid votes: 8





Vote(s) not cast: 1

