Soludo Mourns Close Aide's Sudden Death

Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Anambra State Governor has expressed deep shock and utter disbelief over the sudden death of Joe Anatune





Governor Soludo received the news of MrJoe Anatune's sudden death with deep pains and shock.





He described Joe Anatune as one of the foremost Apostles of the Soludo project with an uncommon strength and courage to deliver on any given assignment.





He stated further that Joe's personal sacrifices during his electioneering campaign were not only exceptional but highly commendable.





He spearheaded the Soludo Promoters Forum (SPF) and for two years used the platform to engage the professionals into mainstream politics.





According to Governor Soludo, the government and the good people of Anambra State will sorely miss Joe Anatune.





Governor Soludo has since commiserated with his wife, Mrs Ify Anatune and children, the Anatune family and Awa community over the sudden loss of their illustrious son.





Joe Anatune died on Saturday, April 30, 2022 barely few days after his 62nd birthday. He was recently appointed on April 19, 2022 as the MD/CEO of Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo.





He had also previously held forth as the Head of Soludo Media. He was an outstanding prolific writer and famous for his parting words, "Be of Good Cheers!





May his gentle soul rest peace.





Christian Aburime





Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Anambra State

