Weeks After Pardon: Dariye , Nyame Still In Prison

Former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, and his counterpart, Jolly Nyame of Taraba State are yet to be released from Kuje Correctional Centre. This is about two weeks after they were pardoned by the National Council of States alongside 157 others.





Dariye was said to have shed tears of joy on learning about his pardon. But the Federal Government is yet to send documents regarding their pardon to the Correctional authorities to enable them to perfect the process for their release.





On breaking the news of their pardon, the ex-governors were said to have been thrown into excitement and appreciated the gesture of the Council.





However, it was learnt that their high spirits were waning following the criticism that trailed their release from a cross-section of Nigerians and the slow pace of the process to perfect their release.





Findings showed that the duo of Dariye and Nyame are still awaiting their release from the Kuje facility located at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, at the time of filing this report.





Officials of the facility who confided on this said only the lawyers of those pardoned would know details of the process for their pardon and release from the prison facility.





Dariye and Nyame were jailed for corruption charges by the Federal Government.





They would be released from prison with 157 others who were pardoned by the Council of States following the acceptance of the government proposal.





Speaking on the matter, the Public Relations Officer of the FCT Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCOS), Humphrey Chukwuendo confirmed that ex-governors Dariye and Nyame are still in their custody.





He said: “As of today we are yet to get letters to release them. It’s the Federal Government that will bring the letters. And once we receive the letters, they will be set free. The holidays may not affect their release because it is from the Federal Government.





