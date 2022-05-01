Ambode Will Defeat Sanwo-Olu In 2023 ..Lagos Campaign Group

Published:

Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Organisation has vowed that the former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, would send the incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, out of office in 2023.





The chairman of AMCO and former Commissioner for Energy and Mineral resources, Wale Oluwo, who made this known on Sunday, said plans had been concluded to return Ambode to the governorship position in the state.





This is coming about a week after the Governor’s Advisory Council reportedly endorsed Sanwo-Olu for the second term in office.





The former governor’s group leader faulted GAC for endorsing Sanwo-Olu, saying the stance of GAC is not a total reflection of APC members





Oluwo said “Ambode is seriously interested in what happens in Lagos”, noting that the former governor had indicated readiness to stand by his ideals.





He claimed that feasibility studies have been conducted and that their outcome showed Lagosians were not getting dividends of democracy under the present administration compared to what was obtainable during the previous administration in the state.





“Performance for performance, the administration of Sanwo-Olu cannot be compared to what Ambode achieved. You have to start with security and infrastructure, we can show a lot of things now. But for this government, well this is not the time to start tearing ourselves apart,” he said.





“The way that the GAC sponsored its candidate is the same way that we will do that for our own candidate too. And members of the party will have the option of determining which of the candidates, either AMCO or GAC, they will like to vote for. We acknowledge that Sanwo-Olu has picked his nomination form, the AMCO candidate will also do his own. And the primary will happen.





“For AMCO, we are participating at all levels of the election. From Governorship to the House of Assembly. We will field candidates for all positions. Our candidate will not be Akinwunmi Ambode. That is not where we are going. We will present our own aspirant and he would challenge the governor for the seat in Lagos.





“The process of presenting our own candidate is almost concluded."

