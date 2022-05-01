Police Begins Hunt For Girl Who Allegedly Had Sex With Dog

Published:



The Nigeria Police Force has launched a manhunt for a lady seen having sex with a dog in a viral TikTok video.



Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said posting bestial-natured videos online won’t be tolerated.



Adejobi also vowed that the police would apprehend the lady in the viral video.



In a terse statement to journalists on Sunday night, the FPRO said, “I really want us to take necessary action on these ladies that are involved in unnatural offences (including bestiality) and post same online. We want to urge you to give us any useful information on how to get these ladies. We need to fish them out please. Thanks.”

Commenting specifically on action of the lady setting the Internet ablaze, Adejobi said, “We will get her.”



It had earlier been reported that a light-skinned lady in a trending video claimed she was paid a lump sum to sleep with the dog.



The video was said to be recorded in Nigeria but it could not immediately confirm its authenticity.

Picture: Lady who earlier claimed she had sex with a dog



