Prayers Not Working For Nigeria..Babatubde Fashola

The Federal Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has stated that the continuous prayers for the country are not working.





The minister disclosed this on Saturday while speaking at a symposium titled ‘Beacon of hope for a new Nigeria’ which was organized by the Church Wardens of the C&S Movement Church, held at the Gabriel Olubunmi Memorial Cathedral in Lagos.





According to the video posted by a journalist, Abisola Alawode via his Twitter account, Fashola revealed how government offices hold prayer sessions throughout the day instead of working.





According to the former Lagos State governor, there is a time to serve God and the time to work.

He said, “You see every time you go to government office now, in the morning is prayer, in the afternoon is prayer. In markets now. I didn’t grow up to see that but the question to ask ourselves is it working? So maybe we should go back to what used to work.





“We have to choose, there is a time to serve God and a time to work. And we can only consume, we can only use, we can only express and share what we produce.”

