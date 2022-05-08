Sunday, 8 May 2022

Customs Officer Captured On Trending Video Slapping Delta Governor's Senior Aide

Published: May 08, 2022


 A senior aide to Delta State Governor has been assaulted by a Customs officer 

The unidentified customs officer was seen in a trending video slapping Samson Nwachukwu ,Special Assistant to Governor Okowa of Delta state.

Though the reason for the assault could not be  ascertained by CKN News, the officer who obviously was on duty was heard shouting " who are you , who are you , Special Assistant to which Governor " before landing a dirty slap to his chick 

The embarrassed aide didn't not reply 

Friends of the Governor's aide were heard calling on him to let go and the officer continue to threaten to beat him mercilessly 

The incident happened along Benin Agbor Expressway 


