Customs Officer Captured On Trending Video Slapping Delta Governor's Senior Aide

A senior aide to Delta State Governor has been assaulted by a Customs officer

The unidentified customs officer was seen in a trending video slapping Samson Nwachukwu ,Special Assistant to Governor Okowa of Delta state.

Though the reason for the assault could not be ascertained by CKN News, the officer who obviously was on duty was heard shouting " who are you , who are you , Special Assistant to which Governor " before landing a dirty slap to his chick

The embarrassed aide didn't not reply

Friends of the Governor's aide were heard calling on him to let go and the officer continue to threaten to beat him mercilessly

The incident happened along Benin Agbor Expressway

