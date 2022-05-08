No Heaven For Those Who Didn't Win Souls For Christ..Pastor Adeboye

Published:

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday, stated that heaven was not sure for Christians who did not win souls for God.





Adeboye stated this at the RCCG’s monthly Holy Ghost Service at the church’s headquarters, adding that many would be in shock when they do not get into heaven after their deaths.





Speaking on the topic, ‘Open Doors’, he noted that every believer was saddled with the responsibility to bear fruit.





The 80-year-old used the example of a monarch he said he was close to before his death. He said the monarch was over 80 years old and was ready to die. However, he had told the monarch that if he did not win souls, he would not enter heaven.





“When he called me and said he was ready to go home to meet with God. He said there was nothing left for him to do again in the world. He used to call me E. A. because we were quite close.





“Then I told him he was not going anywhere. I said if he fails to win souls to God’s kingdom he may not enter heaven. He was shocked. Eventually, he sprang into action. He asked me to accompany him to some of his friends.





“This happened several years ago. We got to the place and he said he had come to share the gospel with them. They gave him an audience. He was able to preach and he won his first soul.”





Adeboye also urged RCCG members to make efforts to attend the monthly Holy Ghost service expressing his observation that many preferred to watch the programme on TV rather than being present physically.





He said there was no excuse for people who lived close to the church not to attend the services compared to those who lived outside the country.

