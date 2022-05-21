Nollywood Actor Cries Over Father's Abduction In Imo State

A popular Nollywood actor Uche Odoputa has cried out for help
The actor in a video shared on social media and viewed by CKN News confirmed that his father Mr Odoputa who was abducted three weeks ago by unknown people is yet to he released
According to him his father alongside with his friend were abducted at Orsu LGA in Imo State.
No contact has been made with the family since then
He called for the prayers of Nigerians for his safe return while appealing to his abductors to release him
There has not been any statement from the State Police Command
