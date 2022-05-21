Nollywood Actor Cries Over Father's Abduction In Imo State

Published:

A popular Nollywood actor Uche Odoputa has cried out for help

The actor in a video shared on social media and viewed by CKN News confirmed that his father Mr Odoputa who was abducted three weeks ago by unknown people is yet to he released

According to him his father alongside with his friend were abducted at Orsu LGA in Imo State.

No contact has been made with the family since then

He called for the prayers of Nigerians for his safe return while appealing to his abductors to release him

There has not been any statement from the State Police Command

