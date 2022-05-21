Saturday, 21 May 2022

Nollywood Actor Cries Over Father's Abduction In Imo State

Published: May 21, 2022


 A popular Nollywood actor Uche Odoputa has cried out for help 

The actor in a video shared on social media and viewed by CKN News confirmed that his father Mr Odoputa who was abducted three weeks ago by unknown people is yet to he released 

According to him his father alongside with his friend were abducted at Orsu LGA in Imo State.

No contact has been made with the family since then 

He called for the prayers of Nigerians for his safe return while appealing to his abductors to release him 

There has not been any statement from the State Police Command 


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: