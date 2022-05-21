Corruption : Court Jails Aide To Ex NDDC MD George Turnah Four Years In Port Harcourt

Published:

Justice A.T Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday, May 20, 2022 convicted and sentenced a former Special Assistant to Mr. Dan Abia, erstwhile Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Goerge Turnah , to four years imprisonment.





Alabh, who was prosecuted by the Port Harcourt’s Zonal Command of the EFCC, between 2017 and 2022, for obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering and abuse of office, was jailed for failure to make full disclosure of his assets in his disclosure to the EFCC. He was arraigned, together with his wife, Jennifer Tinipre Turnah, on four- count amended charges.









