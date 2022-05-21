Two Cultists Arrested For Raping And Filming A 17-yr-old During Her Monthly Flow

Published:





Operatives of Amotekun corps in Osun State have arrested two suspected cultisits for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in Iwo town.





The suspects, identified as Olamilekan Elijah, 23, and 24-year-old Adegoroye Afeez, allegedly lured, raped the teenager during her monthly flow and recorded the illicit act.





The Field Commander of Amotekun in the state, Amitolu Shittu, in a statement on Tuesday, May 18, said his men responded to a distress call and rescued the lady from the suspects.





Shitu said the victim who lives at Oke Bode Area in Iwo was on her menstrual cycle when she was lured into the house of one of the suspects, Adegoroye Afeez.





According to him, “The 17-year-old girl was raped by the two suspects and filmed, the suspects threatened the victim that the video recording will be released on social media if she informs anybody of what transpired.





Her phone was ceased and taken to the police at Iwo by the suspect (reason for this not known yet). Investigations revealed to us that the two suspects are members of the Buccaneers confraternity otherwise known as the Alora, in the claims of the suspect they said they only want to be fine with the girl.”





The suspects confirmed that they were members of Alora Fraternities and that their action was intended to punish the girl.

