Popular Abuja Businesswoman Dies Days To Baby Delivery ( Pictures)

A popular Abuja businesswoman has died few days after her baby shower

The pregnant lady simply known as Princess died days to her delivery according to a post by her friend an actress Sonia Ogiri who posted the message below





Sonia Ogiri👇

💔RIP Princess. I haven’t been able to understand the story behind your passing. How princess? You were the first set of people I met in Abuja years ago. You can’t leave in Abuja as a girl/woman and you don’t know Princess or her shop.

I have been confused cause you were not sick, no signs, no notice, you were full of life as you began your day.

How can you d*e with this pregnancy few weeks after baby shower? Oh GOD have mercy I don’t know what to type.

I remember how tight you hugged me few months ago in Abuja when we saw. Wait so no more princess in Blue world Plaza Wuse 2? Wow 😮. My heart is broken 😡.

Till we meet again Dear Princess. Sleep peacefully 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭





