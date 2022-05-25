Pictures Of Two Priests Kidnapped Under Bishop Kukah

Published:

These are the two priests abducted at the rectory of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, located in Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State.





Bishop Kukah’s Sokoto Diocese covers Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States.





The Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho, confirmed the development to reporters on Wednesday morning in a short statement.





He said the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto is under attack, adding that no information has been received on the whereabouts of the abductees.





Omotosho said: “As at midnight of today, 25th May, 2022, gunmen broke into the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur LGA of Katsina State.





“The parish priest and his assistant Rev. Frs. Stephen Ojapa, MSP, and Oliver Okpara and two boys in the house were kidnapped.









