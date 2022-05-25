Breaking : Gunmen Invade Bishop Kukah's Parish, Abduct Priests

Published:





Gunmen early Wednesday broke into one of the parishes presided over by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, it was learnt.





Our correspondent gathered that the armed hoodlums kidnapped two priests and two others in the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, in the Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State.





Kukah’s Sokoto Diocese covers Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States.





The Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho, confirmed the development with our correspondent on Wednesday morning.

