Enugu 2023: Ekweremadu, Why Chickening Out Now? By Daniel Ugba

Published:

Wonder shall never end. Less than six hours to Enugu PDP governorship primary, the boisterous and pompous governorship aspirant, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who claimed to have the exceptional capacity and competence to win the election has just chickened out.

His reasons for withdrawing from the exercise is so flimsy, vague and laughable. Why did Ekweremadu chickened out from the primary, when his confused supporters are still challenging the outcome of Enugu PDP 3-man delegate Congresses in court? Is it because they lost the case at Federal High Court, Abuja?

How will Ekweremadu benefit from the outcome of the pending court matter at Appeal Court if he fails to participate in the governorship primary?

Or is Ekweremadu surrendering to or trying to avoid humiliating defeat in the primaries? Is it not too late for Ekweremadu to withdraw from the primaries?

Will Ekweremadu jump to All Progressives Grand Alliance or All Progressives Congress as being speculated long before now? If Ekweremadu is politically savvy as he has always claimed to be, why did he see his humiliation and embarrassing waterloo in PDP before now? Ekweremadu has indeed disgraced himself politically. He has left the stage with his head in shame.

What an inglorious and disgraceful end for once a political giant in Enugu. Weep not for Ekweremadu for he is responsible for his political affliction and misfortunes. Ike has gone for good.





Daniel Ugba a Public Affairs Analyst wrote in from Enugu

