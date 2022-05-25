Breaking: Police Apprehends One Of The Alleged Unknown Gunmen Behind Anambra Killings ( Watch Confessional Video )

This was contained in a confessional video obtained by CKN News on Wednesday

The suspect who gave his name as Chinansa was arrested after an exchange of fire between his gang and police .He sustained bullet wounds

He admitted during interrogation of committing the crime and also being part of the gang that have been terrorising the State

He also named the leader of the gang , Mesooma and his second in command

According to him, he joined the gang about a month ago

He also admitted that his wife just gave birth to a set of twins

Anambra State has been under serious attack in the past weeks

A lawmaker was not killed but beheaded last week

About 11 others have been killed in other parts of the state including a woman and her four children





Investigation is still on to apprehend other members of the CKN News learnt

Video



