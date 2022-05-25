Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Breaking: Police Apprehends One Of The Alleged Unknown Gunmen Behind Anambra Killings ( Watch Confessional Video )

Published: May 25, 2022


 The crack team of the Nigerian Police have apprehended one of the suspects allegedly behind the various killings in Anambra State 

This was contained in a confessional video obtained by CKN News on Wednesday 

The suspect who gave his name as Chinansa was arrested after an exchange of fire between his gang and police .He sustained bullet wounds 

He admitted during interrogation of committing the crime and also being part of the gang that have been terrorising the State 

He also named the leader of the gang , Mesooma and his second in command 

According to him, he joined the gang about a month ago

He also admitted that his wife just gave birth to a set of twins

Anambra State has been under serious attack in the past weeks 

A lawmaker was not killed but beheaded last week 

About 11 others have been killed in other parts of the state including a woman and her four children 


Investigation is still on to apprehend other members of the CKN News learnt 

Video 




