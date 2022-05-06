PDP Primaries: Enugu East zone Delegates Assure Gov. Ugwuanyi Of 100% Loyalty, Support

Published:

The statutory and ad hoc delegates to the forthcoming primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State have unanimously assured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is also the leader of the PDP in the state and South East geo-political zone, of their 100 percent loyalty and support in respect of his political decisions regarding the choice of candidates that will fly PDP flags in the 2023 general elections.





The delegates gave Gov. Ugwuanyi the assurance, when they paid him a solidarity and Thank-you visit at the Government House, Enugu, on Thursday.





They told Gov. Ugwuanyi that their loyalty and support are intact and unwavering, stressing that they will stand where the governor stands as their leader in the state.





Led by the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, the member representing Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, his Enugu East/Isi-Uzo counterpart, Hon. Prince Cornelius Nnaji, former Deputy Governor of the State, Bishop Ralph Nwoye, the PDP Zonal Chairman, Enugu East Senatorial District, Hon. Nnamdi Nwafor, among others, the delegates told the governor that their decision is unanimous and borne out of their unflinching loyalty and support to him and his leadership qualities as a peaceful and result-oriented leader.





Delivering their message, Rt. Hon. Ubosi disclosed that the delegates were among the people of Enugu East Senatorial District who organized the Oganiru Mega Rally last year, to appeal that it is the turn of the senatorial zone to produce the next Governor of Enugu State in 2023, based on the existing rotational zoning arrangement in the state.





“We are here to reaffirm our collective stance that where you ask us to go is where we will go. We equally came to reiterate that we are one family waiting to follow your directions. Just say a word and consider it done. We have 100 percent loyalty for you”, the Speaker added.





Also speaking, the PDP Zonal Chairman, Hon. Nwafor maintained that the delegates are solidly behind Gov. Ugwuanyi and came to “show you our solidarity and that we are with you”, saying: “Where you ask us to go is where we will go”.





In his speech on behalf of the Chairmen of the six local government areas of Enugu East Senatorial District, the Chairman of Enugu East LGA, Hon. Livinus Nze Anike told Gov. Ugwuanyi that “We the people of Enugu East Senatorial District are with you in the morning, in the afternoon and in the night”.





On his part, the Chairman of the PDP in Nkanu East LGA, Hon. Emeka Nwatu, on behalf of the PDP in the six LGAs of the zone, appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for his inclusive leadership style and commitment to their progress, disclosing that they are for him come rain, come shine.





The delegates’ endorsement message was crowned with a prayer by Bishop Nwoye who beseeched God to guide, protect and bestow the governor with the wisdom and strength to continue to lead the PDP and the state on the path of victory, peace and good governance.





The Deputy Leader of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mary Onyinye Ugwu and other members of the House form Enugu East Senatorial District, former members of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji, Rt. Hon. Amb. Kingsley Ebenyi and Hon. Anayo Ede, were among the dignitaries at the event.





The State Chairman of the Party, Hon. Augustine Nnamani accompanied Gov. Ugwuanyi to receive the delegates.





