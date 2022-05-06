Peter Obi Is Contesting Presidency To Win — Not Negotiate VP Slot, Says Support Group

Published:

The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has stated that the former governor of Anambra remains in the presidential race and isn’t interested in negotiating a vice-presidential slot.





Obi had, in March, officially declared his intention to contest the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





There have been speculations that the presidential hopeful may concede to a vice-presidential slot of the PDP.





However, in a statement on Thursday, Sani Altukry, on behalf of POSN, stated that Obi is in the race to clinch the party’s presidential ticket.





“Peter Obi’s presidential ambition is not negotiable as he has repeatedly assured us and other Nigerians that have consulted him on his ambition that he is in the presidential race to win,” he said.





“The report that Atiku is considering Obi as a running mate is ‘fake news’, obviously rolled out to test waters and deceive millions of Nigerians that see Peter Obi’s presidency as the last hope to rescue Nigeria.





“However, we are not surprised because Nigerians are aware that Atiku appreciates Obi’s sterling presidential qualities which warranted his choice of Mr. Peter Obi as his running mate in 2019.”





Share This