Oyo State Government To Name Ogbomoso-Iseyin Road After Alao-Akala

Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde has declared that the Ogbomoso-Iseyin road when completed would be named after a former governor of the State Abebayo Alao-Akala.





Governor Makinde made this known while flagging-off the 76.67km Ogbomoso-Iseyin road.





This is coming four months after the death of the foremost politician who was was supposed to join Governor Seyi Makinde in flagging off the road.





Governor Makinde while speaking at the event stated that the road when finally completed would facilitate Economic growth between Kwara and Oyo states.





According to him, many people may not know, but Oyo State shares a border with Kwara State here at Ogbomoso and so, this road is of vital economic importance to both states.





He added that when it comes to the facilitation of trade between the two states and the movement of agricultural produce, the State and other investors will be able to go from Iseyin all the way to Kwara through this route.





In his remarks, the Kwara state governor, AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman lauded his Oyo state counterpart for having the interest of his people at heart.





He said the road project when finally completed would enhance a symbiotic relationship between both states as commercial activities between them would be improved.





The Ogbomosho-Iseyin road links Ogbomosho to the Oke Ogun region of Oyo State and will connect two very important parts of the State while also serving as a Shortcut for Travellers from Kwara State thereby enhancing Economic activities between the two States.





Their has been an historical relationship between Kwara State and the Ogbomosho and Oke-Ogun region of Oyo State and the road is expected to enahance this relationship further.





The road will be named after a former retired Senior Police Officer and former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, who died early this year.





He was also an indigene of Ogbomosho and the Leader of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State.

