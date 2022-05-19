2023 :Osinbajo Was A Mere Commissioner When I Was A Governor...Amaechi Boasts

Published:

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said he is more qualified to lead Nigeria than Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu.





Amaechi disclosed this on Wednesday during his visit to Kano as part of his consultations ahead of the All Progressives Congress’ presidential primary election.





The former minister resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet to pursue his presidential ambition under the platform of the APC.





Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, during the meeting, however, refused to endorse Amaechi.





Ganduje, who is known to be an ally of Tinubu, said Kano as a “swing state, will continue to swing”.





He added that Amaechi would know where the state eventually swings to at the appropriate time.





Meanwhile, the former minister said he was more qualified than Tinubu, noting that the former Lagos governor had never been a minister, and even as a lawmaker, Tinubu only served for a few months.





He added that he was more qualified than Vice President Yemi Osinbajo because while Osinbajo was a commissioner in Lagos, he was already a Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly.





He added that he ended up as a two-term governor while the VP’s only other appointment after being a commissioner was as Vice president.

Share This