Nyesom Wike Is Worse Than Biafra Enemies... IPOB

The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU has been drawn to the recent statement by Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, claiming that he supports IPOB agitation against the Fulani terrorists government of Nigeria.





The recent statement from Wike and his cronies shows that he is under the influence of something by saying that. Is it not the same Wike who classified IPOB as violent organisation and ordered us to keep off from Rivers State? How NIGERIA politicians lie blatantly without shame! Just because of politics Wike has become a shameless liar.





Wike knows he needs the support and vote of the Igbo and other Biafrans that is why he suddenly turned to be a supporter of IPOB. Was it not the same Wike that sponsorsed the broad-day massacre of Biafrans and IPOB members in Obigbo during the#EndSARS protest in 2020? We won't forget that atrocities of Wike against BIAFRA. We know our friends and supporters and they know us. Wike should stop dissipating his energy because he will not escape judgement for his wickedness against his fellow Biafrans who he denied. The Obigbo genocide will always hunt Wike.





Wike cannot claim to be unaware of the great efforts and sacrifices of IPOB members in his election as Rivers Governor especially in his second tenure when the evil forces in Abuja WANTED to stop him at all cost. Our men paid the supreme price standing firm behind him thinking he is a human being but unknown to us he is worse than our known enemies.





Wike, stop lying. You are not supporting Biafra. If you are, go and secure the release of all those kidnapped in Obigbo at your behest by the murderous Nigerian Army and detained in different army barracks in Abuja and Northern Nigeria , the same way you secured your nomination and expression of interest forms. Pursue the Biafra cause the same way you are pursuing your presidential project. Then we will be convinced you truly support our agitation.





COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.

